January 03, 2019 Food & Drink » Picks

International Manhattan of mystery 

By

"Of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world, you'll have to walk into at least one of these." This is how a recent article at venuereport.com starts off its list of best speakeasies. On that list, 46 haunts from around the world are featured, including hot spots in the Philippines, Mexico City, Italy, London, Chicago, Paris, and—little old Paso Robles? Yes, you heard right. At number 42 on the list, Paso Robles hangout Eleven Twenty Two shines in all of its not-so-secret glory. Located behind Pappy McGregor's Irish Pub in Paso Robles, there are only 30 seats available at this lavish lounge. To snag a chair, you'll have to find your way through the pub, ring a doorbell that's attached to a lightbulb and wait for a doorman to open the door. Once inside, classic cocktails like mint juleps and French 75s are served alongside the mixologist's highlights like chai tea infused Armagnac. Yes, you can use your cellphone, but only to text (keep all ringers on silent mode or you'll get the boot). Here, it's all about savoring a stolen moment and taking a much needed break from reality. Tell 'em I sent ya.

Eleven Twenty Two is located at 1122 Pine Street in Paso Robles. For more information, go to eleven-twentytwo.com. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain knows the password. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

