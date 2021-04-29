Instrumental jam band supergroup Circles of the Sun plays SLO Brew Rock on May 6 

Triptastic instrumental jam masters Circles Around the Sun are coming in for a landing at SLO Brew Rock next Thursday, May 6. These far out LA cats are consummate musicians who last year dropped their third studio full-length, a self-titled follow-up to 2018's Let It Wander and 2015's Interludes for the Dead.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Circles Around The Sun

TASTY JAM Instrumental jammers Circles Around the Sun play an intimate, seated show at SLO Brew Rock, on May 6.

Before COVID-19 came along and smashed the live music industry, Circles was headlining big venues like the Brooklyn Bowl, NYC's the Beacon Theater, and LA's Echoplex. Seeing them in SLO Brew Rock is a pretty big deal, especially since this is a table-seated-only show, meaning very few people and a lot of socially distanced intimacy. In fact, no single tickets will be sold. (Doors at 6:30 p.m.; all ages; a reserved two-top table for $90 plus fees or a four-top for $180 plus fees at ticketweb.com).

This will be the group's first West Coast show with new guitarist Scott Metzger, who replaced Neal Casal after his passing in August 2019. The band also includes Adam MacDougall (keyboards), Dan Horne (bass), and Mark Levy (drums).

If you need a tasty taste of their instrumental grooves, there are plenty of videos online to wet your whistle. This one will definitely sell out!

Also at SLO Brew Rock this week, check out Word Sauce and The Bogeys this Friday, April 30, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

"We were so bummed to have to postpone last month's Wordsauce show," the club posted on its Facebook page, "but these boys from The Sauce Pot are gonna deliver the high energy hip-hop fusion you've been waiting for. Then they'll be followed by the always entertaining rock band The Bogeys! These gents have been scheming in the studio and can't wait to show you their new direction."

This one's free; first come, first served. You can also hang in the beer garden and watch the show on their giant TV.

Ras Danny and the Reggae All Stars play live at The Pourhouse this Friday, April 30, at 7 p.m. Ras Danny is a Trench Town native and protégé of Bob Marley, who with his band the Reggae All Stars has backed legends such as Black Uhuru, Lee Scratch Perry & the Meditations, and more! This is the authentic stuff!

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Matthias Clark

SOULFUL FOLK Local singer-songwriter Matthias Clark has been busy writing and will debut new songs on May 1 at Puffers of Pismo.

Soulful folk rocker Matthias Clark plays Puffers of Pismo this Saturday, May 1 (7 to 10 p.m.).

"I trust you're all well and ready to get back to the new normal," Clark said. "I've been writing and recording a lot, and my release schedule is about to get heavy!"

Clark recently released a series of new singles that you can hear online at americanriverrecords.com/matthias-clark.

Out of the past

About 20 years ago, Lee Baggett was a real local scenemaker in SLO in the downtown's heyday when there were tiny clubs crammed into out-of-the-way places. In those days, you could walk around downtown and see maybe five or six different bands playing in these holes in the wall, and inevitably, Baggett would be there playing or watching, a maniacal grin on his face.

click to enlarge Album Cover Courtesy Of Perpetual Doom Records

LOCAL LEGEND Former SLO resident Lee Baggett recently released Just a Minute, a 10-song collection of his quirky and wondrous songs, available on Perpetual Doom Records.

He was a total weirdo, but a likeable one. He was guitarist with Kyle Field and Little Wings for a while, but it seemed like he played with everyone at one time or another.

Like a lot of the people from that era, Baggett drifted north, eventually landing in Olympia, Washington, where he recently released Just a Minute, a 10-song album on Perpetual Doom Records that—according to press info—"was recorded between 1979 and last year." I'm sure some old timers still remember Baggett, and the album is quirky and charming, just like the musician behind it.

By way of promotion, the record company—a husband-and-wife indie label run out of their apartment—released a YouTube video called The Legend of Lee Baggett, which is amazing. Written by Phil Elverum and animated by John Andrews, it will give you a little taste of the record.

"A West Coast journeyman of many years, Baggett casts something of an enigmatic shadow in the indie rock world," label owner Lou Crisitello said. "His record—an odd and inviting collection of hazysunset tunes—feels lost in time, too, drifting through the cosmic wind. The album sounds like a classic Neil Young album that has just been discovered."

Amen to that! Pick up a copy on perpetualdoom.com.

End of an era ...

Even a tireless sound engineer can't work forever, and so it goes with Steve Crimmel of Cambria's Painted Sky Studios, who—after 26 years of making studio magic for both local musicians and those who traveled from out of the area to record at his studio—is retiring to the Big Island of Hawaii. Bon voyage et bonne chance, monsieur!

You can bid Steve a fond farewell next Thursday, May 6, between 3 and 8 p.m. in the studio at the historic Woodland Garage (715 Main St.) and meet the studio's new owner and operator, Brad Stock, a producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who "will continue to expand and enhance the services offered at Painted Sky Studios."

One player who's going to miss Steve is local singer-songwriter Craig Nuttycombe, who wrote, "On behalf of myself (and I feel confident in saying other fellow songwriters and musicians), I would like to offer a sincere thank you and aloha to Steve Crimmel. Steve is the founder/owner of Painted Sky, which for a number of years now has been a place for artists to record and perform, as well as a venue for locals to perform. Steve also brought in many wonderful artists from outside the area.

"Life is change and Steve has sold Painted Sky to move to Hawaii with his lovely wife," Nuttycombe continued. "I've yet to meet the new owner, but it's my understanding he plans to carry on the legacy of the studio and concert venue. I hope all of us musician types and concertgoers alike support him and welcome him to our musical community. Thank you for all you brought and gave to this area, Steve, and best of luck in your new adventure!" Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.