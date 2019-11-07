Infuriated 

The PG&E power blackouts are immoral. This insane practice of shutting off power because there "might" be an incident is the same as if the water agencies decided to turn off your water supply for a week because there "might" be a Legionnaires' or Cryptosporidium outbreak. No showers or flushing toilets for a week. This scenario would never be allowed.

PG&E states that folks should accept this as the "new normal" for California. I'm calling BS on their decision-making.

California regulators need to declare this practice illegal ASAP.

Charles Berna

Santa Margarita