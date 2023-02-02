Increasing density in downtown SLO won't fix the problem 

The city of SLO is in the process of gathering input on the idea of allowing large numbers of small condos and apartments in the commercial zones downtown, ranging up to 600 square feet. I'm not generally a fan of New Times opinion writer John Donegan, but his column "San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning," (Jan.19) is instructive and cautionary.

High density is not a panacea. We are already seeing more crime in town, including all the issues bemoaned ian the article. Those who wish to live in big and dense cities may do so, without trying to remake smaller towns to their liking. There are plenty of cities from which to choose, and if small-town America is not satisfying, feel free go explore other places.

Those most in need of low cost housing, farm and service workers, will not be able to afford these new apartments/condos. Many have families, and a small one-bedroom or studio downtown is not a welcoming place for young children to grow. Without a car, getting to work outside of town is not easy, nor are there grocery stores nearby. Downtown has already become difficult to access, and parking for new development will exacerbate the situation.

The only affordable housing is built by nonprofits like People's Self-Help Housing and the Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo. I have never seen a new for-profit residential development built in the city that sells for affordable prices, no matter what is promised.

Christine Mulholland

San Luis Obispo