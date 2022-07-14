In response to 'Build or preserve?' 

These are very very stressful times. Green open spaces are known to make peace with your heart and soul and body. Many scientific studies show that the benefits of open green community space is space well spent for the well-being and happiness of the community. Driving around town, I noticed when I come to an open space I take a deep breath and just enjoy for a very brief moment the wonders of life and calmness in a little wild space. Below is excerpt from an article in Time and "What green spaces can do to your mood."

"It might seem intuitive that spending time outside is good for you. Whether it's taking a walk to clear your head or smelling flowers in a backyard garden, getting outside is a dependable way to feel better.

"The effect is real, and over the years, scientists have shown that nature can provide stress relief, increase social interaction, encourage physical exercise, and even help soothe mental illness.

"But this effect isn't limited to forests or beaches that may be miles away. Growing research suggests that just about any kind of green space—from hiking trails and coastlines to soccer fields and local parks—can make you happier and boost your mental health."

We really don't need more houses, especially with the current water and energy situation ("Build or preserve?" July 7). Why don't we just meander over to a free and open space in nature and take in some tree and plant love and think about this before we do something that we can't undo and will likely cause more stress because there is no time to breathe.

Jeanne Blackwell

San Luis Obispo