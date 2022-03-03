In a bid to secure funds for housing, homeless jazz singer Deborah Gilmore plays the Fremont Theater on March 10 

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Deborah Gilmore

MO BETTA JAZZ Vocalist Deborah Gilmore, backed by an all-star band, presents "A Love Affair in Paris," on March 10 in the Fremont Theater.

In January 2020, gifted vocalist Deborah Gilmore arrived in San Luis Obispo just in time for the pandemic to extinguish opportunities for her to perform. Concert venues were closing, she didn't have connections within the local music scene, and worse yet, she was homeless.

Now two years later, she's still looking for a permanent place to lay her head, but through hard work and perseverance, she's eked out a place for herself by first busking on the streets, next doing small shows outside of local businesses, and eventually by mounting a series of well-received concerts at The Penny, a small event space in downtown SLO.

Next Thursday, March 10, Gilmore will present her biggest concert yet, "A Love Affair in Paris," at the historic Fremont Theater (doors at 6:30 p.m.; $25 early bird tickets, $30 general at my805tix.com). Tickets are also for sale at Dr. Cain's Comics, The Center SLO, and Papa's Thai Café.

"The show combines jazz, R&B, [songs made famous by] Sinatra, and

songs from the Sean Connery era of James Bond music," Gilmore explained. "The theme throughout the evening is about love and the experiences one goes through being in love!"

During her two years in SLO, she's developed quite a network of musical collaborators and has played with some of our finest musicians. This show features an especially notable performer.

"My special guest is Walt Johnson, former lead trumpet player for Frank Sinatra," Gilmore said. "The other musicians include a Cal Poly jazz instructor playing saxophone, a professional trombone player from San Francisco, a local professional on drums, as well as students from the Cal Poly and Cuesta jazz programs."

Gilmore has also cooked up quite a set list.

"The songs include music from the four genres mentioned earlier—tunes like Carlos Jobim's 'How Insensitive' and the well-known jazz standard 'Orange Colored Sky.' 'Sway' by Michael Bublé and 'Can We Change the World' by R&B singer Maysa Leak. Music also by the late Sarah Vaughan, Al Jarreau, and George Duke. Sinatra tunes include 'It Was a Very Good Year' and 'You Make Me Feel So Young.' I'm also' including songs from the Bond motion picture Diamonds Are Forever and the 'James Bond Theme.'"

Great music, terrific musicians, and a good cause to help find Gilmore a safe and affordable place to live! This show is brought to you by Gilmore's production company, Mo Betta Jazz, and she says the show will run about an hour and 45 minutes. Let's get her in some housing!

Also this week at the Fremont, a concert canceled last June 5 is rescheduled for Sunday, March 5, when The Taj Mahal Sextet performs (doors at 7 p.m.; all ages; $40 to $67 at eventbrite.com). Born Henry St. Claire Fredericks Jr., Taj, now 79, has been a mainstay since he began performing in 1964. The multi-instrumentalist has an unmistakable voice and a unique guitar style, and he's received three Grammy Awards, most recently in 2018 for his album TajMo, a collaboration with Keb' Mo'. He's also been in more than a dozen films over the years, starting with Sounder (1972).

"I just want to be able to make the music that I'm hearing come to me—and that's what I did," Taj Mahal said in press materials. "When I say, 'I did,' I'm not coming from the ego. The music comes from somewhere. You're just the conduit it comes through. You're there to receive the gift."

EDM fans get ready for Said the Sky on Wednesday, March 9 (doors at 7 p.m.; $28 at seetickets.us). "Playing piano and various instruments since the age of 8, Colorado native Trevor Christensen is coming forward with a fresh perspective on music," according to press materials. "Bringing a melodic background and technical training into his work, he is able to capture everything beautiful in what people know as EDM. His music is what he hopes it to be, an experience: a captivating blend of moving basslines and soaring melodies."

SLO Brew Rock

Don't forget soulful blues and R&B performers Eric Krasno and Son Little will join forces with The Assembly on Thursday, March 3, to play SLO Brew Rock (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $25 plus fees presale at ticketweb.com).

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Dan Horne

CAPTAIN AMERICA LA hippie glitterati Dan Horne plays a free show at SLO Brew Rock on March 4.

Also, all hail the return of the Dan Horne Band with support by Omar Velasco at on Friday, March 4 (7 p.m.; 18-and-older; free). Horne is a "Los Angeles-based producer, player, and all-around cosmic American troubadour" who released his solo debut recording The Motorcycle Song EP, "a four-track song cycle of original instrumentals and vintage boogie covers" that was "recorded and performed entirely by him during the Great Quarantine of 2020," according to his bio. He puts on a killer, quirky show.

The Siren

Out by the coast in Morro Bay land, Numbskull and Good Medicine present In the End—The Premiere Linkin Park Experience on Thursday, March 3, at The Siren (doors at 7 p.m.; 21-and-older; $16 plus fees presale at eventbrite.com or $18 at the door). The tribute band is made up of music industry veterans. Expect to hear hits such as "Numb," "Faint," "Burn It Down," and others.

click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Kacy & Clayton

COUNTRY AF Growing up on cattle ranches led Kacy & Clayton into a life of country music, which they'll play on March 4, at The Siren.

Numbskull and Good Medicine also bring you Kacy & Clayton on Friday, March 4, at The Siren (doors at 8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $15 presale at eventbrite.com). "We were raised on cattle ranches where we learned how to play traditional country music because that's what everyone wanted to hear," they explained in press materials.

The Charities with Joe Kaplow play The Siren on Friday, March 5 (7:30 p.m.; 21-and-older; $12 presale at eventbrite.com). Expect dance tunes from a wide variety of genres including soul, funk, rock, Latin jazz, disco, Motown, and rock 'n' roll.

Local poolside glitter trash pop punk powerhouses Hayley and the Crushers headline The Siren on Sunday, March 6, with opening acts North by North from Chicago and local act The Bogeys (doors at 6:30 p.m.; 21-and-older $10 at eventbrite.com). The Crushers are fixing to pull up stakes in SLO Town and relocate to Motor City—a more central location for the oft-touring trio. This is most likely their last local show before leaving on April 10.

More music ...

The San Luis Obispo Symphony, now in their 60th anniversary season, will perform a "multi-generational program" on Saturday, March 5 (7:30 p.m.; $21 to $89 at pacslo.org) in SLO's Performing Arts Center. Hear soloists Emily Lanzone (violin), Timothy Shanks (violin), Heidi Butterfield Yi (oboe), Carol Houchens (flute), Jessica Hoffman (English Horn), and members of the SLO Youth Symphony Concert Strings playing side by side with SLO Symphony.

Monterey-based act Jon Griffin and The LightFighters play Frog and Peach Pub on Saturday, March 5 (10 p.m.; 21-and-older). As their bio says, expect a "propulsive sound [that] will jolt you out of your seat and serve you up with those feel-good sonics of yesterday and today. Smashing out blistering guitar haymakers, coupled with high-octane amplification and deep-rooted back beats, the group transcends musical genres while playing an original blend of blues, rock 'n' roll, soul, and Southern rock."

Live Oak is on!!!

The Live Oak Music Festival is scheduled for Friday, June 17, through Sunday, June 19, at El Chorro Regional Park, and RV hookups have already sold out. Ay caramba! It's looking like an awesome lineup this year. Acts include Robert Earl Keen on what he says will be his last tour, as well as The Mother Hips, the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Jenny and the Mexicats, Orgone, Joe Craven & the Sometimers, National Park Radio, Damon Castillo, Southern Culture on the Skids, Steve Poltz, The Riverside, and more. Tickets at liveoakfest.org. Δ

Contact Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.