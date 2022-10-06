Got a News Tip?
October 06, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Immigrants just want an opportunity to work hard 

John Ashbaugh's piece titled "Huddled masses" (Sept. 29) is the first and so far very best thing I have ever seen with nearly a half dozen positive strategies for the U.S. embracing the latest immigrant influx from mostly the southern border states.

I only hope it can be reprinted and circulated widely among other states' officials at all levels of government.

Most Americans recognize that immigrants just want an opportunity to work hard and get ahead and are willing to play by the rules of American society. I would caution, however, that bringing fentanyl into the country should remain an absolute no-no. And, of course, guns.

I say all this from the perspective of a white American whose ancestor on my dad's side (a William) arrived in the colonies from New England in 1632. He wasn't "illegal" and wasn't looking for a handout other than a parcel of land to get established. Anyone crossing the ocean "border" in those days had to be ambitious, and ultimately hardworking.

William Seavey

Cambria

