February 20, 2020 Opinion » Letters

I'm voting for Ellen Beraud and I'm a veteran 

As a veteran I very much support Ellen Beraud's campaign to be the 5th District supervisor. She appears to be far more involved in working to make sure current veterans are fed and housed than in building war memorials. Debbie Arnold's supporters seem to be saying that every village, town, and city should have a war memorial—or else it is unpatriotic. I disagree. I greatly respect all of those who have given their lives in defense of this nation, attending Memorial Day services at the park, and I feel Beraud is much more in touch with the real problems of living veterans than is her opponent.

Clement Salvadori

Atascadero

