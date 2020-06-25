click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of HBO

EXPOSING THE GOLDEN STATE KILLER HBO’s forthcoming six-part documentary series shows how Michelle McNamara’s posthumously published book about her obsessive search for the Golden State Killer heightened awareness and led to the arrest of Joseph James DeAngelo, finally caught at age 72 in 2018, who was responsible for at least 13 murders and more than 50 rapes between 1974 and 1986.

What's it rated? Unknown

When? Begins June 28

Where's it showing? HBO

Based on the bestselling book by the late Michelle McNamara, I'll be Gone in the Dark is an upcoming six-part HBO series chronicling the decades-long crime spree, investigation, and eventual capture of the Golden State Killer.

McNamara tragically passed before Joseph DeAngelo was identified as the man who terrorized Californians for more than 10 years, committing more than 50 rapes and 13 murders. Weaving interviews with McNamara's husband, Patton Oswalt; detective Paul Holes; and crime writer Billy Jensen, this is as much a story of Michelle's all-encompassing obsession as it is the hunt for the killer.

McNamara's book was unfinished at the time of her death, and this series also chronicles figuring out how to finish her work in a way that honored both the woman behind it and the incredible amount of work she put into searching for answers. (six episodes) Δ