Iliza Shlesinger brings Back in Action tour to the PAC 

Cal Poly Arts presents touring comedian Iliza Shlesinger on Friday, April 1, at 8 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) in San Luis Obispo. The performance is part of Shlesinger's Back in Action tour. The popular comedian is widely known for her Netflix specials, which include Unveiled, War Paint, Freezing Hot, and Confirmed Kills.

Shlesinger is also known for her Freeform talk show, Truth and Iliza, and her multiple appearances on both The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with James Corden. In 2017, she released her first book, Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity, a collection of essays and observations on friendships, romantic relationships, and singlehood. Her filmography includes roles in Good on Paper, Spenser Confidential, and Pieces of a Woman.

The show is recommended for ages 18 and over due to adult content. Tickets range from $39 to $69. VIP tickets—which include premium seating, a signed event poster, and a post-show meet-and-greet (socially distanced) and photo opportunity with Shlesinger—are available starting at $169.50. Call (805) 756-4849 or visit calpolyarts.org for more info. The PAC is located at 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. Δ