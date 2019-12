I had the privilege of serving on a jury last week. We were sworn to maintain an open mind until all evidence and closing arguments were in. We did not coordinate with the defendant. In fact, we were instructed to have no contact with the defendant or her lawyer or the prosecutor. Both sides even called witnesses. How is it that Mitch McConnell cannot adhere to these instructions for a fair and impartial trial?

Judy Neuhauser

Los Osos