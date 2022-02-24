click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Amazon Studioes and Big Indie Pictures

THIRD WHEELS Jenny Slate and Charlie Day star as two recently dumped 30-somethings who conspire to help one another win back their respective significant others by undermining their new relationships, in I Want You Back, streaming on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? R

When? 2022

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Breakups suck, and watching the person you thought you were perfectly happy with move on sucks even more. This funny, lighthearted rom-com brings together funny people Charlie Day as Peter and Jenny Slate as Emma—two people who hatch a mutual plan to win back the partners they have lost.

After some pretty desperate internet searching, the two learn that Emma's ex, Noah (Scott Eastwood), and Peter's ex, Anne (Gina Rodriguez), seem to have moved on to new love interests in Ginny (Clark Backo) and Logan (Manny Jacinto). Their new, bright and shiny relationships leave our two lonely hearts desperate to reconnect with their past paramours. Emma volunteers to work on Logan's high school production of Little Shop of Horrors, while Peter befriends Noah and starts to build a friendship on false pretenses.

This flick came out on Amazon Prime days before Valentine's Day and is a sweet treat for anyone looking for a little silliness and a wonderfully cast duo. Day and Slate are quirky and uncomfortable—both hilarious and definite underdogs. If you want a little retreat into some rom-com magic, this is definitely one to add to your list. (116 min.)