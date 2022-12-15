I support former SLO County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong 

Thank you for the wonderful article on Tommy Gong ("Former SLO County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong testifies to Congress about a lack of resources and combatting local Republicans' voter fraud claims," Dec. 1). It was a great pleasure to read your article about him! I was sad when he left the County Clerk-Recorder position and thrilled with how he has made a wonderful beginning in Contra Costa County. He was an amazing manager, personable, knowledgeable, and willing to take time to answer my questions.

I was able to know him via my volunteer work recording death records for the SLO County Genealogical Society. We frequently had out-of-town/state inquiries about dates of death from members of the public, many of whom were tracing their family history.

I was horrified at the rude and ignorant people who challenged his actions at the Board of Supervisors in May of 2021. How insulting and demeaning to ask questions about auditing elections and his political affiliations.

The photo of him in New Times shows the happy person I came to know and enjoy talking with. I'm excited that he's found a positive experience in his new position. SLO County will miss him.

Susan Crosson

Arroyo Grande