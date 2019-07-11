Got a News Tip?
July 11, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

I scream for ... 

By

The Cliffs Hotel and Spa, 2757 Shell Beach Road, Pismo Beach, offers the most summer thing of all: ice cream. On Thursday, July 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. join them for Sweets Under the Stars, a posh, kid-friendly event where you can relive your childhood by grabbing a sweet treat from the SLO Mama Sweets vintage ice cream truck. For big-kid indulgences, there will be Opolo Vineyard wines and samples, Karmic Pizza Dessert Pizzas, and savory snacks for purchase ... Have a favorite knife that's becoming dull? On Friday, July 12, from 1 to 2 p.m., 2164 Center St., Cambria, The Hidden Kitchen will be holding a knife sharpening lesson with Frances Jackson ... The 17th Annual Ice Cream Zoofari is happening Saturday, July 13, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Charles Paddock Zoo, 9100 Morro Road, Atascadero. A ticket includes an evening with the zoo animals, plus all-you-can-eat ice cream, sundaes, root beer floats, and sugar-free treats. Adults are $12 and children ages 3 to 11 are $8; kids under 2 are free. Members receive a $2 discount on each ticket. Δ

New Times contributor Beth Giuffre says everything is better with flatbread. Send your favorite toppings and hot food tips to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

