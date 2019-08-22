I need some answers 

Al Fonzi ("Stoking the fires of division," Aug. 15) is so wrong on so many levels, I don't even know where to start, but I'll try. First, he gives Trump credit for his "accomplishments," but he can only name one of them—appointing a lot of judges. Big deal. Presidents get to pick judges. It's what they do. Easiest part of the job, actually.

So Al, if you can't think of any others, maybe I can help. To name just a few: He's dramatically raised taxes on working people (myself included), he's created concentration camps full of children on our border, and by ignoring the 2016 cyberattack on our election, he's actively selling out our democracy to a hostile foreign power.

And by the way, Al, what is it about the so-called "liberal agenda" that seems to frighten you so? What is so wrong with affordable health care and education? What's so wrong with giving immigrants a path to citizenship? What's so wrong with keeping assault weapons away from those who would use them? What's so wrong with allowing women to govern their own bodies? What's so wrong with a tax system requiring the rich to pay their share? What's so wrong with any of that?

Maybe you can answer me in your next column. I'll be waiting by the news rack.

Dan Curtis

San Luis Obispo