Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

April 08, 2021 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival goes virtual to benefit the Children's Creative Project 

By

The I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival is adopting a virtual platform for its 35th annual event, scheduled to debut on Saturday, May 29, and run through Monday, May 31. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Children's Creative Project (CCP), a nonprofit that serves roughly 50,000 students in more than 100 public schools in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

This year's festival will incorporate a variety of sponsored chalk drawings on driveways by artists of all ages, from local students to professional artists. Photos of the artworks will be posted on the festival's website and social media pages throughout the three-day event.

Visit ccp.sbceo.org for more details on the festival. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

Spring Arts Annual: As the pandemic surge lulls, both virtual and in-person arts activities are ready to bring you joy
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
SLO Rep presents Every Brilliant Thing, a play about loss, depression, and suicide prevention
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Shot primarily in Santa Maria, new feature-length film Coast premieres at Santa Barbara International Film Festival Read More

  2. Cal Poly Student Opera Theatre presents a virtual duet compilation Read More

  3. Neo-Impressionist Paula DeLay has 30 originals on display at SLO Provisions through April Read More

  4. Firefly Lane Read More

  5. Nobody offers action-packed male escapist fantasy Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2021 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation