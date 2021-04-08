I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival goes virtual to benefit the Children's Creative Project 

The I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival is adopting a virtual platform for its 35th annual event, scheduled to debut on Saturday, May 29, and run through Monday, May 31. Funds raised during the event will benefit the Children's Creative Project (CCP), a nonprofit that serves roughly 50,000 students in more than 100 public schools in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

This year's festival will incorporate a variety of sponsored chalk drawings on driveways by artists of all ages, from local students to professional artists. Photos of the artworks will be posted on the festival's website and social media pages throughout the three-day event.

Visit ccp.sbceo.org for more details on the festival. Δ