HE DID IT, BUT WHY? The new Netflix miniseries I Just Killed My Dad explores the special circumstances surrounding Anthony Templet's admission of shooting his father to death on June 3, 2019.

Admitted killer Anthony Templet is an enigma to many. The investigator and prosecutor find his demeanor cold and unfeeling after he confessed to shooting his dad, Burt. However, his family and stepmother think he's just as much—if not more—of a victim than Burt.

It's easy to throw around words like psychopath and sociopath, and frankly the true crime community and media do it way too much. In reality, we have a story of neglect and abuse for years on end and a shocking revelation that Anthony wasn't the unloved child of a drug-addicted mother, and Burt was a calculating abuser in so many ways.

This three-part miniseries interviews Anthony, his relatives, and those surrounding the case, such as attorneys and investigators who are all trying to figure out what the rest of Anthony's young life is going to look like. He could serve his life in prison; he could be released—where does justice lie in this tangled web? Who was the man who kept Anthony under surveillance his entire life? The best thing about this series is we actually get to see the resolve, a welcome treat when so many of these true crime series end without an actual conclusion. (three 37- to 46-min. episodes) Δ