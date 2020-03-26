Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

March 26, 2020 Opinion » Letters

I don't understand 

I was rather mystified by Kevin Matea's "Dear mainstream media" letter on March 19, in which he claims that the media is not interested in the truth, only political opinion. I do respect and trust news from outlets like ABC, CBS, NBC, and NPR, which tell us what is really happening. As opposed to the White House, which has chosen to be quite deceitful about the realities of our virus crisis. When Trump criticized a reporter for asking him what he would say to people who are scared, all I can say is that I am scared. For me, for my family and friends, for my country, for my planet. Kevin, what would you say to me?

Clement Salvadori

Atascadero

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Park the snark Read More

  2. Dear mainstream media Read More

  3. Strange times Read More

  4. Treachery Read More

  5. Trump's response to coronavirus is propaganda Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation