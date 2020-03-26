I don't understand 

I was rather mystified by Kevin Matea's "Dear mainstream media" letter on March 19, in which he claims that the media is not interested in the truth, only political opinion. I do respect and trust news from outlets like ABC, CBS, NBC, and NPR, which tell us what is really happening. As opposed to the White House, which has chosen to be quite deceitful about the realities of our virus crisis. When Trump criticized a reporter for asking him what he would say to people who are scared, all I can say is that I am scared. For me, for my family and friends, for my country, for my planet. Kevin, what would you say to me?

Clement Salvadori

Atascadero