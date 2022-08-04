I also grew up with guns 

Ken Haggard's opinion piece from July 28 titled, "Growing up with guns," like so many others, misses the point, although he does brush up against it. He says, "It never crossed our minds to actually point these weapons at anyone, much less load and shoot at a person." It is not the change in guns, as Mr. Haggard asserts, that has caused this heartbreaking plague of violence, but the change in personal responsibility and accountability that allows a person to load, point, and shoot a gun at another person. Like Mr. Haggard I grew up around guns. My home and every home I was aware of had guns, but there was never a single incident of someone taking a gun to a school, a church, or a workplace and shooting anyone. Not a single incident! Why? The guns were there, easily accessible, just as easy to load and shoot as today.

If you have taught your children that everybody gets a trophy, nobody fails, your bad decisions aren't your fault, and there is no punishment or consequences for bad behavior, then you should look closer to home to understand what has changed that has allowed this tragedy to happen.

Don Clutter

San Luis Obispo