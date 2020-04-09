Got a News Tip?
April 09, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Hunters 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF AMAZON STUDIOS - MOTLEY CREW (Left to right) Carol Lockhart (Ebony Obsidian), Joe Mizushima (Louis Ozawa), Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor), and Murray Markowitz (Saul Rubinek) are Nazi hunters, in the Amazon Prime series Hunters.
  • MOTLEY CREW (Left to right) Carol Lockhart (Ebony Obsidian), Joe Mizushima (Louis Ozawa), Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino), Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman), Lonny Flash (Josh Radnor), and Murray Markowitz (Saul Rubinek) are Nazi hunters, in the Amazon Prime series Hunters.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

It's 1977 New York, and troubled young Jewish man Jonah Heidelbaum (Logan Lerman)—after the murder of his grandmother—is taken in by a diverse group of Nazi hunters led by Meyer Offerman (Al Pacino). They've discovered Nazis living among us who are trying to set up a Fourth Reich. Meanwhile, they've also stumbled upon Operation Paperclip, the secret U.S. government operation that recruited and brought to America hundreds of Nazi scientists.

The series feels like a graphic novel brought to life, and some have taken to labeling the series "Jewsploitation" for its sometimes-glib reimagining of the real Nazi hunters upon which the series is based. The Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum criticized the series' inaccurate depiction of the Auschwitz Concentration Camp, and, in particular, a scene where prisoners were forced to play a human game of chess, arguing such depictions would welcome future holocaust deniers. Fair criticism, perhaps, but the show is a lot of fun.

It's got a great cast of characters, and it reaches for and captures surprising heights of emotional resonance. Though some Jewish organizations are calling on Amazon not to renew the series, I hope the show's creators are given a second season to bring this series to its rightful conclusion: the destruction of the Nazis among us! (10 60-min. episodes.) Δ

