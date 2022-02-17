click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Julijette And Marvista Entertainment

STALKER Anne (Camille Sullivan, right) and her young daughter, Renée (Summer H. Howell), are being stalked by a wolf and encountered a wounded stranger, in Hunter Hunter, currently streaming on various platforms. It's free with a Hulu subscription.

What's it rated? Not rated

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Hulu, Amazon Prime, Yidio, Fandango

Writer-director Shawn Linden (Nobody, The Good Lie) helms this unusual crime thriller that starts as a wilderness survival story but turns into a serial killer cat-and-mouse tale with a gory turn. It's gripping and goes in some unexpected directions.

Joseph Mersault (Devon Sawa) lives with his wife, Anne (Camille Sullivan), and daughter, Renée (Summer H. Howell), in a remote cabin in the deep woods. They make their living working a line of traps and trading furs for supplies in the nearest town. Fur prices are down, times are tough, and they're heading into winter without enough food to survive. Anne wants her husband to return to civilization, but Renée loves the wild life. To make things worse, a rogue wolf has returned and is eating their trapped prey, stealing their livelihood, and imperiling their future.

Joseph sets out to hunt the wolf but instead stumbles upon a gruesome scene. Meanwhile back at the cabin, Anne encounters a wounded stranger (Nick Stahl) with what looks like a nasty bite on his leg. With no help in sight, she takes him in, wary and watchful over her daughter. Where's her husband? Can Anne survive what's coming? (93 min.) Δ