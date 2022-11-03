Humans compete with otters for food sources 

Karl Kempton raised some very good issues commenting on how ocean water is now cleaner ("Pismo clams rebound is tied to South County water treatment changes," Oct. 20). The Clean Water Acts of 1972, 1977, and 1987 have certainly improved fresh and marine water quality.

However, when it comes to sea otters, these animals have a profound, temporal and spatial effect on marine invertebrates.

Daniel Miller (1980, California Department of Fish and Game) found that in sea otter-occupied areas, these animals reduce the populations of many marine invertebrates by 90 percent. There are about 60 marine invertebrates consumed by sea otters. Of these, humans use about 10. In the sea otter range, almost all 60 of these marine invertebrates become rare, not just those occasionally fished by humans.

The conundrum is how do humans share with sea otters. It currently appears the public supports sea otters over human use of many former human food items like clams, crabs, or abalone.

Steve Rebuck

San Luis Obispo