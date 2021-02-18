click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Blow Out Productions

ODDBALL Anxious New Yorker John Wilson gives advice on various topics, such as how to make small talk and how to cover your furniture, while sorting through his own issues, in the quirky series How To With John Wilson, screening on HBO Max.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2020-

Where's it showing? HBO Max

John Wilson's brand of comedy showcases his anxious, socially awkward self as he attempts to show his audience how to accomplish seemingly mundane tasks like making small talk, splitting a check, or making the perfect risotto. Our view is what John sees, his handheld camera capturing normal New York moments—you know, a mouse eating cigarette butts or costumed youths scootering down the sidewalks.

Behind the idea of exploring these "how to" topics with his audience, Wilson has a running commentary on New York, relationships, and life in general. I've read there is a season two in the works and I am stoked—six short episodes just wasn't enough for me.

The last episode is especially endearing as he tries to make his elderly landlady her favorite dish, the always finicky risotto. Soon quarantine hits and his usual nights of watching Jeopardy with her are halted, and he gazes out at her as she works in the garden, missing her company and wishing he would have been less picky about his cooking and just fed her before the world shut down. It's a fun, quirky, and sometimes sentimental show. If you have HBO Max, this one is absolutely worth checking out. (six 25- to 30-min. episodes) Δ