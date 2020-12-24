click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Universal Pictures

A STAR IS BORN There are few creatures more adorable than baby Grinch, as seen in director Ron Howard's 2000 adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

What's it rated? PG

When? 2000

Where's it showing? Netflix

Grinch me, I must be dreaming. I'll never understand why the live-action adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas got so much flack from critics back in the day (with a score of 49 percent on Rotten Tomatoes). What is there not to love? Whoville, as realized by director Ron Howard (A Beautiful Mind, Apollo 13) and production designer Michael Corenblith (Cool World, Saving Mr. Banks) is a visual marvel, and Jim Carrey (The Mask, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective) is flawless as Dr. Seuss' beloved green grump.

It's honestly hard to tell what's scripted versus improvised, but either way, Carrey's dialogue is masterful ("If you so much as utter one syllable, I'll hunt you down and gut you like a fish! If you'd like to fax me, press the star key."). Don't let the haters and critics fool you, their hearts are probably two sizes too small. It's a sin to let any December roll by without at least one Grinch viewing. (105 min.) Δ