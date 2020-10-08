Got a News Tip?
October 08, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Hooray for Hollywood in Morro Bay adds new memorabilia exhibit 

By

As part of a new, ongoing exhibit series, Hooray for Hollywood in Morro Bay is currently showcasing a variety of film and television memorabilia. Featured props in the store's current exhibit include a helmet used in Excalibur (1981) and a dress used in The Carol Burnett Show.

Each month, the exhibit, located above the store's entrance, will rotate between different assortments of memorabilia, including props, costumes, vintage posters, photographs, and other items. Each item on display is from the personal collection of the store's proprietor, Sabin Gray.

Call (626) 639-4122 or visit the store's Facebook page for more info. The store is located at 701 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Δ

