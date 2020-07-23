Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

July 23, 2020 Opinion » Letters

'Honors deferred' 

Although Al Fonzi and I both share extended U.S. Army careers (Al, 35 years; me, only 34), his politics differ from mine (he's more "right," whereas I'm more "left"). I must commend him for his recent piece, "Honors deferred" (July 16). I could not agree more, and I have shared many similar experiences with my Black brothers in arms. My father, a World War II combat veteran, said it best, "Most of our nation's history is not taught—it must be sought." I hope all of you have it in you to do some seeking.

Stephen H. Siemsen

Orcutt

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Letters

  |  

More Letters »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Keep the dunes closed to off-roaders Read More

  2. Keep Diablo open Read More

  3. Hearing what you want to hear? Read More

  4. Coronamurderers! Read More

  5. An apology is in order Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation