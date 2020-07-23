Although Al Fonzi and I both share extended U.S. Army careers (Al, 35 years; me, only 34), his politics differ from mine (he's more "right," whereas I'm more "left"). I must commend him for his recent piece, "Honors deferred" (July 16). I could not agree more, and I have shared many similar experiences with my Black brothers in arms. My father, a World War II combat veteran, said it best, "Most of our nation's history is not taught—it must be sought." I hope all of you have it in you to do some seeking.

Stephen H. Siemsen

Orcutt