GOING STRAIGHT Bank robber Tom Dolan (Liam Neeson) wants to turn himself in to start a new life with Annie Wilkins (Kate Walsh), but some dirty FBI agents who want his loot have other ideas, in the middling but still entertaining Honest Thief, available at Redbox.

What's it rated? PG-13

When? 2020

Where's it showing? Redbox

Mark Williams (A Family Man) directs this crime drama about a bank robber looking for a chance at redemption. Starring Liam Neeson as Tom Dolan, an ex-military demolition expert dubbed the In-and-Out Bandit because of his meticulous efficiency, the film follows his meet-cute moment with Annie Wilkins (Kate Walsh), a psychology grad student making ends meet working at a storage facility. She inspires him to contact the FBI to turn himself in ... if they'll allow him to give back the $9 million he stole and never spent for a reduced two-year sentence and liberal visitation rights so Annie can see him as he does his time.

It's a setup crying out for corrupt agents who want to steal his loot for themselves, and what follows is predictable for the most part, not to mention farfetched. That said, Liam Neeson! Also, that said, this is surely one of his most forgettable roles in a throwaway story that feels like a direct-to-video paycheck for the star of Schindler's List, Kinsey, Taken, and The Grey. Wait for a promo code and get it at Redbox for less than a buck. (99 min.) Δ