Homelessness is impacting Grover Beach residents 

Concerning the article written by Bulbul Rajagopal, who refers to the "vacant lot" on South 4th Street where homeless encampments already exist ("Grover Beach adopts ordinance to regulate homeless camping," March 30): The photos and discussion by the council concerning setbacks was for the area on North 4th Street, not South 4th Street.

That area is zoned as a restricted wildlife and environmentally protected preserve. Anything other than walking on a dirt path is prohibited or needs a permit for scientific study. No camping, no fires, no disturbing the soil, no garbage or human waste deposited is allowed. Disturbing the sensitive plant life, trees, soil, etc. is punishable by a fine of up to $10,000 to local residents but doesn't seem to apply to the homeless.

Yet, this area is now being destroyed by the "homeless," who refuse to go to any shelter, even if there was room. These are the drug users and drug dealers who prefer that area as it is hidden from view. They have their system of surveillance that enables them to avoid being caught or arrested.

The neighborhood has been cautioned by the police not to venture into the area as it is too dangerous. We who live in this area have had property damaged, items stolen from our yards, and our mailboxes tampered with and mail stolen. Neighborhood children and adults have found spent needles in their backyards and have been intimidated and threatened by the homeless. We have seen smoke from fires on numerous occasions. The fires could potentially spread and catch our houses on fire. We daily watch drug deals go on.

It's obvious by the article, the reporter has no concern about the environment or the potential deaths that could occur from the illegal drug sales of fentanyl, heroin, etc. coming from this area.

It's interesting that the state is now spending our tax dollars to the tune of $100,000 per "homeless" person per year. Grover Beach has spent tens of thousands in just cleanup over the last year.

For people like Barbara Shrum and Ms. Rajagopal, our neighborhood would be glad pay to transport these poor homeless individuals to your area to see how you would like living with druggies and drug dealers.

I would like to invite Ms. Rajagopal to come to our area and tour the homeless encampments.

Richard Neufeld

Grover Beach