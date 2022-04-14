Got a News Tip?
April 14, 2022 Opinion » Letters

Homeless organizations need more help 

I would like to address the homeless situation here in town. It's a problem everywhere, not just in SLO. Right now the homeless camps on the creek running into Avila Beach are just enjoying life. Until the rains come, the creeks rise, and all their trash that they seem to haul in, but never haul out, washes to the ocean. At the South Higuera Street bridge some camps were cleaned up, but now they're back, even putting up a mailbox to establish residence. At the same time Sunny Acres, which is a sober living facility, is being sued by our county. Now, here is someone doing the work our county doesn't want to do. Why doesn't our system support people who are doing the work with the homeless? Help Sunny Acres get up to code, don't close it down. We don't need more homeless; we need more facilities helping them!

Trina Quinn

SLO

