Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

May 28, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Homecoming 

By
click to enlarge REMEMBER? Counselor Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts, right) treats soldiers with PTSD like Walter Cruz (Stephan James) with an experimental memory-erasing drug, in Homecoming, available on Amazon Prime.

Photo Courtesy Of Amazon Studios

REMEMBER? Counselor Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts, right) treats soldiers with PTSD like Walter Cruz (Stephan James) with an experimental memory-erasing drug, in Homecoming, available on Amazon Prime.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2018-present

Where's it showing? Amazon Prime

Micah Bloomberg, Eli Horowitz, and Sam Esmail (who also directed the first season) created this mystery thriller about the secretive Geist Group, a company that purportedly helps soldiers transition to civilian life. The first season revolves around counselor Heidi Bergman (Julia Roberts), who's also a Geist Group administrator working with Walter Cruz (Stephan James), who served four tours of duty. The unconventional treatment erases soldiers' memories, and the story itself jumps between 2018 when Bergman is working with Cruz, and 2022, when Bergman is living with her mother and waitressing ... with ... wait for it ... no memory of the soldiers she worked with at the Geist Group.

With the mystery set up, the series skips back and forth though time as we learn more about the Geist Group's unorthodox treatment regimen and Bergman's new life as she's being questioned by a Defense Department investigator looking into old complaints about Bergman's former employer.

It's an engrossing drama and marks Roberts' small-screen debut. Instead of her dazzling smile and rom-com personality, she's a frazzled cog in a corporate machine with a hidden agenda. The direction by Esmail is pretty amazing for a TV show, with engrossing tracking shots and unusual camera angles, and the acting is uniformly excellent! This is a must-watch series, and a second season—minus Roberts—has just begun. (Ten 30 min. episodes) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. San Luis Obispo Public Library seeks art for new library card Read More

  2. Williams & Nuttycombe drop a terrific new album Read More

  3. Morro Bay's community radio station, The Rock, carries on through the coronavirus Read More

  4. The PAC at Home offers a variety of stay-at-home entertainment Read More

  5. Morro Bay Art in the Park cancels 65th annual Memorial Day Art Show Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation