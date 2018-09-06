Got a News Tip?
September 06, 2018

Home Makeover: SLO Edition 

By

The Alex Madonna Expo Center will be holding the Inspired Home and Garden Expo on Sept. 15 and 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. This event is perfect for those who want to refresh their home but don't know where to start, featuring seminars on how to decorate your home for the holidays and renovate your living room, kitchen, and other rooms. Guests can expect to see pop-up rooms and gardens for style inspiration. Industry professionals will be available for consultations.

The event is free to attend. Free parking will be available. Call (805) 772-4600 or visit inspiredexpos.com/expos for more information. Δ

