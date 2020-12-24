Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

December 24, 2020 Music, Arts & Culture » Movies

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York 

By
click to enlarge MERRY CHRISTMAS, YA FILTHY ANIMAL Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) has found himself lost once again, except it's in New York, and his burglar nemeses are ready for revenge. - PHOTO COURTESY OF 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS
  • Photo Courtesy Of 20th Century Studios
  • MERRY CHRISTMAS, YA FILTHY ANIMAL Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) has found himself lost once again, except it's in New York, and his burglar nemeses are ready for revenge.

What's it rated? PG

When? 1992

Where's it showing? Disney Plus

A John Hughes masterpiece, and, dare I say, better than the first, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York starts exactly as the first did. Buzz (Devin Ratray) is a jerk, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is misunderstood, and his entire family loses him in the frenzy of rushing through the Chicago airport to catch their flight to Florida.

Kevin is adamant about getting new batteries from his dad's bag for his voice recorder as the family is running through the airport. He stops for mere seconds to replace the batteries with fresh ones and resumes the mad dash.

But it turns out that many white males wear khaki-colored coats in the Chicago airport, so Kevin, unfortunately, follows a stranger on a flight to New York. Of course his clueless, too-large, family doesn't realize Kevin is missing until they're picking up their luggage at their destination—then his mom, Kate (Catherine O'Hara), screams his name and faints at the reality that she might be a terrible parent.

Meanwhile, Kevin is enjoying being the Big Apple's newest tourist and has somehow charmed the staff at The Plaza Hotel to allow him to stay in one of its finest rooms by using his dad's credit card. He's at the height of kid luxury with a room complete with junk food room service and limousine rides to toy stores, which all comes to an utter halt when the hotel concierge (Tim Curry) finds out the credit card has been reported stolen. Not to mention the Wet Bandits, now the Sticky Bandits, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) have escaped from prison, are planning to rob a toy store in New York, and want to kill Kevin—for throwing them in the slammer.

Hilarity ensues when Kevin once again MacGyvers his way out of the grasp of the Sticky Bandits. (121 min.) Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Trending

2020 New Times Music Awards
Menus Fall/Winter 2020-2021
Virtually learning: As Cal Poly and Cuesta start a new year, education stays online
Food to go in SLO County
SLO the virus
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Movies

  |  

More Movies »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Trending in the Alternative Press

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. In The Healing, Kristen Black chronicles her son's drug addiction and death, and her effort to heal herself Read More

  2. Treadstone Read More

  3. Godmothered offers magical modern-day fairy tale Read More

  4. Point San Luis Lighthouse to offer virtual tours through December Read More

  5. Local artists and photographers showcase their work through original 2021 calendars Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2020 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation