Holiday hubbub 

'Tis the season for giving with gusto: Old Juan's Cantina is Oceano donated 50 percent of the day's sales on Dec. 17 to the Boys & Girls Club of South SLO County, a nonprofit that helps guide young people to become responsible, caring citizens. This is the ninth consecutive year the restaurant has hosted a holiday fundraiser to a heartfelt cause (they've cumulatively raised almost $20,000 for local nonprofits since 2010!). Well done, folks. We'll raise a margarita to that! ... Looking for last-minute holiday plans? Spend Christmas Eve or Christmas Day at SLO's historic Madonna Inn and leave everything up to someone else! Enjoy holiday decorations and special menu offerings available in the steakhouse and the Copper Cafe. For reservations, call (805) 543-3000. To view the holiday menu, go to madonnainn.com/events-calendar. Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain is a fan of nude fish. She can be reached at hthomas@newtimesslo.com.