November 17, 2022 Special Issues & Guides » Holiday Guide

Holiday Guide 2022: The Madonna tree, turducken, holiday movies, cookie decorating, turkey trots, and all the events of the season 

By
hg22_logo.png

It's hard to believe that 2022 is in the home stretch, but the holiday season is here, which means food, festivities, friends, family, and fringe benefits—like gifts! As Thanksgiving bears down on us, New Times will get you prepared to tackle the bedecked, glittery world through New Year's Eve. In our annual Holiday Guide, you can find out about the tree of lights that tops Cerro San Luis; what turducken is all about; holiday movies; how to decorate cookies like a pro; where to trot off your turkey; and all the holiday events you can handle.

—Camillia Lanham, editor

