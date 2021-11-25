Holiday Guide 2021 

Although social distancing, masking, and the weird haze of COVID-19 are still around, the holiday season of parades, tree lightings, and Santa pictures is back! Find out all about what will make the Central Coast holiday season a little brighter in our annual Holiday Guide, featuring San Luis Obispo's commercial Santa Claus, Cal Poly's fantastic hams, local shops and restaurants facing the supply and staffing shortages as the holidays approach, downtown SLO's 45th holiday parade, and more special events than you can count.