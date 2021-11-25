Got a News Tip?
November 25, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Holiday Guide

Holiday Guide 2021 

THE LIST SLO's Santa Cecil is checking his list more than once and is also available for local events, video calls, and personal letters at slosantaclaus.com.
  • THE LIST SLO's Santa Cecil is checking his list more than once and is also available for local events, video calls, and personal letters at slosantaclaus.com.

Although social distancing, masking, and the weird haze of COVID-19 are still around, the holiday season of parades, tree lightings, and Santa pictures is back! Find out all about what will make the Central Coast holiday season a little brighter in our annual Holiday Guide, featuring San Luis Obispo's commercial Santa Claus, Cal Poly's fantastic hams, local shops and restaurants facing the supply and staffing shortages as the holidays approach, downtown SLO's 45th holiday parade, and more special events than you can count.

