Holiday Guide 2020: Find hope, tips for having hard conversations, local feasting options, and more 

It's going to be a strange holiday season, with limited, socially distanced, outside gathering recommended for normally boisterously big family get-togethers. But don't let COVID-19 get you down. There are plenty of ways to celebrate the season, and we've got a handful ready for you in this year's annual Holiday Guide. Find out how to keep the spirit of hope alive; the key to having hard conversations about pandemic plans; what impacts a holiday spike in cases could have on schools; where to feast; and festive celebrations.