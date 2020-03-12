'Shooter' Jennings headlines The Siren in Morro Bay 

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF SHOOTER JENNINGS

OUTLAW Shooter Jennings brings his Southern rock and outlaw country to The Siren on March 14.

Like his famous parents—country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter—Waylon Albright "Shooter" Jennings is a musical badass, a singer-songwriter who adopted his parents' love of Southern rock and outlaw county.

According to legend, his "Shooter" moniker came from one of two places. His mom said it was his dad's love of gun-centric Western culture and cowboy art; his dad claims the moment his son came out of the womb, he sprayed urine on a nurse before they could get a diaper on him.

"I love my mom," Jennings told the Los Angeles Times in 2005, "but I like Dad's version better. And I believe it's true. He didn't make shit like that up."

This Saturday, March 14, Numbskull and Good Medicine present Shooter Jennings in Morro Bay's The Siren (doors at 8 p.m.; 21-and-older; $30 presale at Boo Boo's and eventbrite.com or $35 at the door).

Jennings has a couple new singles out: "Warrior Man" from the Squidbillies soundtrack; and a cover of "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys," with Willie's son Lukas Nelson, which opens the TV series The Ranch.

'The road goes on forever ... '

"... and the party never ends." Well, that's how the song goes, but Robert Earl Keen is singing another tune this week. He was set to play the Fremont on Saturday, March 14, but as of March 11, the show is canceled. In the face of the coronavirus in the state, Keen reportedly decided to cancel some California shows for the safety of his band.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF ROBERT EARL KEEN

‘GRINGO HONEYMOON’ Amazing singer-songwriter Robert Earl Keen canceled his show at the Fremont Theater on March 14.

As of press time, no other Fremont shows are canceled, so buy tickets in good faith, but stay informed!

Also this week at the Fremont, see former 2AM Club member Marc E. Bassy on Friday, March 13 (doors at 8 p.m.; all ages; $33.17 presale at Boo Boo's and fremontslo.com), with Gianni & Kyle opening. Bassy is touring in support of his new album PMD.

If you were hoping to see The Growlers at the Fremont on Monday, March 16, that one sold out.

In it for the 'longhaul'!

Three of SLO's favorite sons—James Kaye, Wynn, and Kody Balboa—who used to live locally but now make LA home return this Friday, March 13, for a show at SLO Brew Rock courtesy of Longhaul Music Group and Wild 106 radio (doors at 7 p.m.; 18-and-older; $20 presale at slobrew.com). The event also features performances by Howflyy, Nije, D Banks, Cam Jones, Risko, 22 Rell, FG Thrilla, and Lorde Sanctus. This is the same hip-hop crew that packed The Siren last November for a holiday show.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF LONGHAUL MUSIC GROUP

PRODIGAL SONS Longhaul Music Group and Wild 106 presents (left to right) former locals Kody Balboa, Wynn, and James Kaye, who’ll come up from LA for a huge hip-hop party on March 13, in SLO Brew Rock.

Also at SLO Brew Rock, check out a funk matinee with High Pulp, Silk Ocean, and Golfdad on Saturday, March 14 (2 p.m.; all ages; free). High Pulp is a funk and acid-jazz fusion ensemble from Seattle that also bills themselves as a "punk garage anti-bop big band."

Finally, get your St. Paddy's Day on at SLO Brew Rock on Tuesday, March 17 (11:30 a.m.; all ages; free). Expect Chef Tom's traditional Irish specials and local music from the bagpipe masterminds Central Coast Pipes & Drums.

'Dust in the Wind'

Seventies arena rockers Kansas play the Performing Arts Center at Cal Poly this Wednesday, March 18 (7:30 p.m.; 5-and-older; $49.50 to $140 at pacslo.org or by calling (805) 756-4849).

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF KANSAS

‘CARRY ON WAYWARD SON’ Seventies powerhouse Kansas comes to the Performing Arts Center on March 18, as part of their Point of Know Return Tour.

The legendary band that—yes—came out of Topeka, Kansas, released its self-titled debut in 1974 and went on to release a string of classic rock albums: Song for America (1975), Masque (1975), Leftoverture (1976), Point of Know Return (1977), and Monolith (1979).

All told, the band has 16 studio albums and five live albums under their collective belts, selling more than 30 million records worldwide.

The band is currently made up of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist Tom Brislin, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams.

To mark the 43rd anniversary of their massive hit album Point of Know Return, they'll play it in its entirety. The tour showcases other hit songs, deep cuts, and fan favorites.

"It's exciting how popular the Point of Know Return anniversary shows have been," Platt said in press materials. "When we wrap up this fourth and final leg, we will have played nearly 100 of these shows over nearly two years. We've worked hard to give audiences a memorable musical experience with this tour. We're excited to continue it with the final leg of the tour, then see what we come up with next!"

More music ...

Boulder-based mountain reggae act Policulture plays the Frog and Peach Pub this Friday, March 13, during their reggae night (10 p.m. to 1 a.m.; 21-and-older). Expect heavy drum and bass with roots rhythm, phat horns, and socially conscious lyrics.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF THE HONEY DEWDROPS

AMERICANA SLOfolks presents the terrific folk duo The Honey Dewdrops on March 13 in Coalesce Bookstore and March 14 at Castoro Cellars.

SLOfolks presents Americana duo The Honey Dewdrops—Laura Wortman and Kagey Parrish—at Coalesce Bookstore on Friday, March 13 (7 p.m.; all ages; $20 at (805) 772-2880); and in Castoro Cellars on Saturday, March 14 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $20 at (805) 238-0725 or castorocellars.com/events).

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF KITKA

BULGARIA AND THE BALKANS The Kitka Women’s Vocal Ensemble performs on March 15, in Miossi Hall of the Performing Arts Center’s Christopher Cohan Center as part of concert feature four of Cal Poly’s choral ensembles.

Cal Poly Choirs presents Traditions, a concert featuring Kitka Women's Vocal Ensemble on Sunday, March 15 (3 p.m.; 5-and-older; $12 or $14 general or $9 or $12 for students at (805) 756-4849). Kitka will also perform a special guest set of arrangements of traditional folk music from Bulgaria and the greater Balkan Peninsula, and the Cal Poly groups will perform a variety of American traditions.

The SLO County Jazz Federation hosts its annual Young Jazz Artists Scholarship Concert this Sunday, March 15 (4 p.m.; all ages; free), at the Unity Concert Hall, featuring six of the best young jazz performers coming from local high schools, Cuesta College, and Cal Poly. Each will perform with Gary Drysdale (guitar), Travis Harms (bass), and Darrell Voss (drums). The scholarship awards are funded by the Matt Taylor Memorial Trust.

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY OF JUDE JOHNSTONE

SHE WRITES THE SONGS The Painted Sky Concert Series presents an evening with singer-songwriter Jude Johnstone, who’s written hits for everyone from Johnny Cash and Emmylou Harris to Bette Midler and Stevie Nicks, on March 16, in Cambria’s Painted Sky Studios.

The Painted Sky Concert Series presents an evening with singer-songwriter Jude Johnstone on Monday, March 16 (7:30 p.m.; all ages; $20 at Boo Boo's, Ball and Skein, or by calling (805) 927-8330). Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Bette Midler, Stevie Nicks, Mary Black, Stephen Bishop, Jennifer Warnes, and Trisha Yearwood are a few of the artists who've covered Jude's amazing songs. Δ

Keep up with New Times Senior Staff Writer Glen Starkey via Twitter at twitter.com/glenstarkey, friend him at facebook.com/glenstarkey, or contact him at gstarkey@newtimesslo.com.