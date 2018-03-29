Got a News Tip?
March 29, 2018 Food & Drink » Bites

Hippity Hop! 

By

What's hopping Sunday, April 1? Well, there's a farm fresh Easter planned at Foremost Wine Co. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bounce into a seasonal salad with oat brittle and lemon vinaigrette, bloody mary-drizzled seafood cocktail, eggs Benedict with prosciutto, and more (foremostslo.com) ... Madonna Inn is also hosting an epic Easter spread from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., including a well-stocked omelet station, biscuits and sausage gravy, and all the cakes (madonnainn.com) ... Plenty of Paso Robles wineries will be open Easter Sunday, including Alta Colina, Bianchi Winery, Brecon Estate, Burbank Ranch Vineyards, Cass Winery, Chateau Margene, Chronic Cellars, and Shale Oak (for all wineries and special Easter hours, go to travelpaso.com/blogs) ... A Los Osos Easter Egg Hunt kicks off from 10 a.m. to noon on April 4 and includes egg hunts, colored-egg contests, hot dog lunch, bounce house, petting zoo, and (of course) cute photo-ops with the Easter Bunny (because you're never too old; South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades Ave.). Δ

Hayley Thomas Cain raises a glass to the wine heroes who have come before and will come after. Send bites to hthomas@newtimesslo.com.

