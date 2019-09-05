Got a News Tip?
September 05, 2019 Opinion » Letters

Hippie humor 

I was super excited to see John Donegan's opinion piece, "Where are all the hippies?" (Aug. 29) because I have been wondering the same thing! Upon reading his piece I found that John really didn't answer the question, but at least he made me laugh. The funniest examples John provides are the "great joys we had 50 years ago, which are now often banned." All you have to do is visit Pismo Beach on a holiday weekend and you'll see plenty of "campfires and beer drinking on the beach, riding in the back of a pickup truck, or motorcycling without a helmet." Wait, those aren't hippies, they're rednecks from Bakersfield flying MAGA and Confederate flags. Oh, and one more thing, John, before you describe the Republican Party as "laissez-faire," look it up in your Funk & Wagnalls.

Jim Souza

Los Berros

