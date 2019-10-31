Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

October 31, 2019 News

Highway billboard aims to promote body positivity 

By

Commuters driving down the Cuesta Grade toward San Luis Obispo will see a new billboard featuring various individuals from the LGBTQ community with the hashtag #100%ThatProud.

"It's really just meant to be an encouragement I would say for LGBTQ folks, but everyone you know. It's about being proud of the skin we're in," said Michelle Call, the executive director of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance of the Central Coast (GALA).

Call said the image has individuals that identify as intersex, transgender, and nonbinary.

click to enlarge JUST LIKE YOU Commuters traveling down Highway 101 from North County to the city of San Luis Obispo will see GALA and SLO Tease's body positivity billboard. - IMAGE COURTESY OF LYNN SCHMIDT
  • Image Courtesy Of Lynn Schmidt
  • JUST LIKE YOU Commuters traveling down Highway 101 from North County to the city of San Luis Obispo will see GALA and SLO Tease's body positivity billboard.

The billboard is a collaborative effort between GALA and SLO Tease, a neo-burlesque troupe, as a part of their body-positivity campaign.

Rick Castello, executive producer and curator of SLO Tease, said the campaign was funded through their show proceeds and partnerships with Sidecar, volunteers, and the troupe's security team.

Castello said the campaign is meant to instill the same message that he evokes through SLO Tease: All body shapes and sizes are welcomed to perform and wow the crowd.

"I think that it's a really important counterpoint to the dominant narrative. Among the LGBTQ community we know self-esteem is a huge issue," Call said. "They're not seeing beauty; they're not seeing whatever it is they think other people have."

She said the billboard and the campaign create an awareness of body positivity as well as inclusiveness throughout SLO County.

GALA's art curator and creator of the billboard, Lynn Schmidt, said the billboard was inspired by fashion and portrait photographer Richard Avedon, and his black-and-white portraits of everyday individuals.

"My desire was to create that same kind of feeling, that everyday person," Schmidt said. "These people are everybody, and you can see yourself on this billboard."

The sign will be up for a month. Δ

Tags:

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in News

  |  

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Their stories: After living in fear and isolation for years, women who claim to have been stalked, harassed, and abused by Josiah Johnstone are joining forces and speaking out Read More

  2. State letter chides SLO County for diminished role of agriculture in groundwater plan Read More

  3. Podcast documents Kristin Smart's mysterious disappearance Read More

  4. Grover reverses bike plan Read More

  5. Atascadero Unified accused of not protecting students Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation