While the executive director of SLOCOG says, "There are some very smart people who are looking at this corridor" ("Officials eye roundabouts for Highway 227, residents 'not convinced,'" Oct. 14), I am not sure they have common sense. I agree that I would like to know if they have taken into consideration the trucks and farm vehicles, but nowhere have I seen bicyclists mentioned. There are a lot of them on 227. Maybe if they drove in both directions during the rush hours they might have a clue.

Frances Strauser

Arroyo Grande