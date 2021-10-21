Got a News Tip?
October 21, 2021 Opinion » Letters

Highway 227 

While the executive director of SLOCOG says, "There are some very smart people who are looking at this corridor" ("Officials eye roundabouts for Highway 227, residents 'not convinced,'" Oct. 14), I am not sure they have common sense. I agree that I would like to know if they have taken into consideration the trucks and farm vehicles, but nowhere have I seen bicyclists mentioned. There are a lot of them on 227. Maybe if they drove in both directions during the rush hours they might have a clue.

Frances Strauser

Arroyo Grande

