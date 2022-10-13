High school sneerhearts 

Anytime Oceano politics comes up, I steel my tiny Shredder teeth and roll up my sleeves. My chompers are gnashing as the race for a seat on one of the most dysfunctional governing bodies in the county—the Oceano Community Services District (OCSD)—heads into the final stretch. (Don't worry, Cambria Community Services District, you will always be in the running!)

We've got Charles Varni of the Oceano Advisory Council on one side and Steve Montes, who prefers the Vitality Advisory Council of Oceano on the other. It's like 2021's Advisory-Council-Gate all over again. Who's more important? Obviously, it's me!

The folks who should be advocating for Oceano are much better at bickering among themselves than they are at leading residents. It's no wonder that town feels forgotten by the SLO County Board of Supervisors—the political "elite" (and I use that term extremely loosely) conduct themselves like a bunch of whiny teenagers spoiling for a fight. Any issue that has consequence turns into a name-calling, finger-pointing high school drama.

The latest kerfuffle is over a community forum between the OCSD candidates. Varni is accusing Montes of being "afraid" of debate, while Montes is saying the forum, as planned, would be inherently one-sided and unfair. And I agree with Montes, 100 percent.

Why? Well, for one, the Oceano Advisory Council that Varni currently sits on is hosting it. For two, the VP of that council, April Dury, who ran against Montes to get appointed to the OCSD and lost, is the moderator of said debate. For three (yes there's a third reason), Dury is a little unhinged shit-stirrer who wouldn't hesitate to get her jabs in as a moderator. She wouldn't be unbiased—like at all.

This is the same person who spoke up during a November 2021 meeting to call out her least favorite person on the Board of Supervisors, Lynn Compton: "My supervisor holds a grudge like a fat kid holds a cookie, and we're that cookie right now."

Very professional! That's leadershit in action. And there's so much more where that came from: "Smells like cocaine and divisive partnership up there," she posted on Instagram below a picture of the county government building.

And those sentiments are totally fine—if you don't need to actually work with the people you don't agree with to make real changes for a community that you claim to be trying to make better. Oceano a town of only 7,600 people. Yet, the derisive division is stifling progress, drawing lines in the town, and has thrown the Oceano Advisory Council on one side and the Vitality Advisory Council of Oceano on the other.

It's like West Side Story, only the characters are way older and not very good dancers.

So now, this OCSD race is about these two advisory councils and a debate. It's not about public safety services, which would seem to be the town's most pressing issue now that residents opted out of paying to be part of the Five Cities Fire Authority.

And Varni will be the lone candidate attending the Oceano Advisory Council forum. Great!

You know what else is great? Dr. Bruce Jones and his comments about "paper ballots." The candidate running against incumbent Bruce Gibson for the 2nd District SLO County supervisor seat believes we should be filling out paper ballots in our elections ... which we already do.

So, is the paper we're currently using where all this election fraud is coming from? Or is it the pens we're using? Because if you ask some people, felt tip pens are the absolute devil!

Oh wait! I know, it's the paper that the vote by mail ballots come on! It's different, right?

Wrong.

The Republican Party of San Luis Obispo is so convinced of its convictions—even after a recount proved them wrong—that the political organization's homepage hosts some pointed directions to voters: Take that paper ballot that's mailed to your house and exchange it with another paper ballot that's at the precinct on election day. Even though they're the exact same ballot, it's the only way to ensure "that our conservative votes will be counted that night."

"We have to bypass the fraud that comes with voting early with a mail-in ballot; chain of custody issues, signature match issues, mail-in-ballots being used to inject into the system 'as needed,'" this "URGENT MESSAGE" from "Maria Smith 4 The Republic, Central Coast" said. "Conservatives have to show up on election day and overwhelm our precincts with our in-person vote."

I say just surrender the mail-in ballot altogether and don't vote at all if you're a conservative. But that's just me.

I'm not sure if Smith, Jones, or the local party realizes it or not, but all of the paper ballots—which is every single ballot—are counted under the same system, whether you vote in person or by mail.

Also, the vast majority of SLO County residents who voted in the primary voted by mail—conservatives, liberals, agnostics, and disgusted-with-the-system residents alike. Out of the 88,357 total ballots cast in June 2022, 85,706 were vote-by-mail. That's 97 percent of voters.

Why? Because they obviously trust the system. And it's easier, more convenient, than trying to make time on a busy workday to go to the precinct in your neighborhood, wait in line, and vote. Δ

The Shredder surrenders to the fact that wackos exist. Send comments to shredder@newtimesslo.com.