Hey Debbie, can you turn wine into water? 

There is something fishy up here in North County, and it has to do with wine not fish! They say we are in a drought, and I see it with my own eyes every day. I used to have several swimming holes I would go to when I needed to cool off up here in our hot summers; they don't exist anymore along with the seasonal creeks.

Up until four to five years ago, a seasonal creek that runs down along a portion of Parkhill Road in Santa Margarita through the property we live on used to run almost until summer ended and then slowly dry up until the winter rains. It has been bone dry for three years, all year.

At least half of the residents here have to have their water trucked in. I have lived out here for 20 years and I have seen the drastic change of how low the water table has become. This is the part that I don't understand: Vineyards have been sprouting up everywhere out here in the last three years, especially on Santa Margarita Ranch property.

Drive down Pozo Road from the cemetery to the lake on both sides of the road, and it's green, green, green. The newest vineyard borders the quarry, and who knows what goes on behind the hills that I can't see from the roads. I don't drink wine and I don't like wine, it sure doesn't feed the world like other crops do. It seems like such a waste of land and water for what I call a "luxury product." Why are all of these vineyards being allowed up here when all of us are running out of water?

Like I said, something smells fishy, but there are no fish around here!

Kevin Alf Lee

Santa Margarita