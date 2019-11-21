Hendrika de Vries discusses Nazi-occupied Amsterdam memoir at SLO Library 

Central Coast-based author Hendrika de Vries will discuss her book, When a Toy Dog Became a Wolf and the Moon Broke Curfew: A Memoir, at the San Luis Obispo Library on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. During the discussion, de Vries will recount her childhood growing up in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam and how her father was deported to a POW camp in Germany, as told in her memoir.

Admission to the discussion is free. Call the San Luis Obispo Library at (805) 781-5989 or visit slolibrary.org for more info. The library is located at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Δ