Got a News Tip?
Search
Username
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

November 21, 2019 Music, Arts & Culture » Arts

Hendrika de Vries discusses Nazi-occupied Amsterdam memoir at SLO Library 

By

Central Coast-based author Hendrika de Vries will discuss her book, When a Toy Dog Became a Wolf and the Moon Broke Curfew: A Memoir, at the San Luis Obispo Library on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. During the discussion, de Vries will recount her childhood growing up in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam and how her father was deported to a POW camp in Germany, as told in her memoir.

Admission to the discussion is free. Call the San Luis Obispo Library at (805) 781-5989 or visit slolibrary.org for more info. The library is located at 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Δ

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Latest in Arts

  |  

More Arts »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Search, Find, Enjoy

Events
Music
Dining
Submit an event

Newest Slideshows

Trending Now

  1. Indie rock hero Doug Martsch and his band Built to Spill plays the Fremont on Nov. 20 Read More

  2. Underrated: Insomnia Read More

  3. James Papp shares his spookiest local paranormal stories on the Ghosts of San Luis Walking Tour Read More

  4. Ballet Unbound at the PAC features original works, traditional elements, and contemporary takes Read More

  5. Jojo Rabbit delivers a pointed and topical satire Read More

More Most Read
Subscribe
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • RSS

1010 Marsh Street • San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
PHONE/805/546-8208 • FAX/805/546-8641

© 2019 New Times San Luis Obispo
Powered by Foundation