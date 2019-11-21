Help provide stability over the holidays 

Thanksgiving is all about coming together as a family and enjoying and treasuring each other's company. Please think for a moment about what that means if you're a child placed in foster care, living apart from your family, friends, and unsure of what the future holds.

Holidays can be a challenging time for foster youth as they may miss their biological family and as they experience all the confusing feelings that go along with celebrating with a "temporary" family with unfamiliar traditions and foods.

At CASA of SLO County we believe that all children deserve a positive, long-term connection with a supportive adult—especially those youth placed in foster care.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (or CASAs), help children navigate life in the foster care system. CASAs get to know the child, often becoming the only consistent adult presence in their life. More than mentors, they provide vital information to the court to facilitate better-informed decisions on behalf of a child. I am so thankful for all the wonderful CASA volunteers in SLO County (145 of them today).

Each of us has the power to improve a child's life, restore their trust, and form meaningful connections. Become a CASA volunteer. Visit slocasa.org for more information.

Teresa Tardiff

San Luis Obispo