click to enlarge Photo Courtesy Of Apple Tv+

JUMPING JACK Jack Billings (Billy Crudup) runs a team of sales people selling property on the moon, or maybe just the promise of property on the moon, in Hello Tomorrow! streaming on Apple TV+.

What's it rated? TV-MA

When? 2023

Where's it showing? Apple TV+

Billy Crudup takes the stage as Jack Billings, a slick salesman who hocks condos on the moon. The retro-futuristic world the show makers have built for us in Hello Tomorrow! is very cool looking—vintage cars that hover off the ground, Mad Men style costuming—it's a lot of fun to watch.

The series centers on Billings and his fellow salesmen, including a young guy named Joey (Nicholas Podany) who Jack takes under his wing for ulterior reasons that become clear quickly. Soon into the season it becomes clear that whether the salesmen are aware of it or not, they may be selling dreams much more than they are actual property on the moon.

Rounding out the sales team are couple Shirley and Eddie (Haneefah Wood and Hank Azaria). She's got the brains, and he's got a gambling problem. There's also Herb Porter (Dewshane Williams), who is nerdy and quirky and so much fun to watch. It's not getting rave reviews on IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, but I had fun watching Hello Tomorrow! If you like shows that offer up retro visual fun, this one will probably be a hit for you too. (10 31-min. episodes) ∆