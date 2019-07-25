Got a News Tip?
July 25, 2019 Food & Drink » Bites

Hello to the new 

By

Goodbye to the old: Bang the Drum Brewery is moving to a (soon to be announced) new location. To honor the five years at 950 Orcutt Road in SLO, they are holding a free Farewell For Now Celebration on Saturday, July 27, from noon to 10 p.m. with 10 hours of live music, two hours of dance music, two food trucks, and a few local venders. ... Olea Farm Olive Oil is having its annual July Pick Up Party from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. It will be serving up Yves' famous french fries, olive leaf tea, lemon olive oil cake, and olive oil and balsamic vinegars to sample (2985 Templeton Road) ... Fig Cafe at Courtney's House (see this week's Flavor feature) is hiring an experienced food server and cook. Those with kind hearts and a great work ethic can apply at 311 6th St. in Templeton. ... Dunbar Brewing Company recently completed its move from Santa Margarita to Atascadero and is officially open seven days a week. Check out the new spot at 5855 El Camino Real from 2 p.m. to midnight. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre says, 'Oh my,' to berries, jams, and pies. Send fruit filling to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.

