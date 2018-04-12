Hello, farewell 

Tables, turned: Carlton 2.0. A new restaurant has moved into the historic Carlton Hotel in downtown Atascadero: The Carlton Restaurant and Grille (yes—a restaurant of the same name operated there until closing in 2010). You can now order up American style burgers, sandwiches, steak, salads, and pasta dishes while marveling at the fact that 2010 was nearly a decade ago ... Tears in my hummus: Natural Cafe has abruptly closed its doors after 13 years in downtown SLO. Known for its healthy ethos and laid-back vibe, this will truly be a dramatic blow to the veg-loving community. That said, there are seven other locations still operating on the Central Coast, including Santa Maria, Santa Barbara, and Goleta ... What turns you on? We just heard that new restaurant On Bar has opened in Paso Robles at the old Villa Creek location. What's on the menu, besides Paso wine? Pecan encrusted coconut halibut, smoked baby back ribs, and a range of steak cuts to choose from, including slow-smoked prime rib (onbarpaso.com).