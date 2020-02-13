Heavenly Chia strawberry coconut Chia Power Mix 

May we speak frankly about love? San Luis Obispo-based Heavenly Chia donates 5,500 Heavenly Chia meals to the North County Food Bank—that's love. Dailey Foods owner, plant-based culinary arts professor, and (may I say goddess?) chef Veronica Dailey launched a program in 2019 with a goal to facilitate 1 million meals to Americans in need: food banks, shelters, and disaster zones.

I recently invited a friend over who constantly complains that her special diet has no good snacks. So I whisked up my favorite flavor of Heavenly Chia—strawberry coconut—with some organic almond milk for her. Let it sit for 15 minutes. Then it turns to glorious, flavor-packed, aromatic chia pudding. My friend was so happy to finally have a delicious snack for herself, she vowed to never grumble again. We'll see about that.

Heavenly Chia Power Mix is vegan, dairy free, gluten free, and made with zero added sugar. Just add milk or water, and you're in business. You can drink it like a textural strawberry milk, add it to a smoothie, let it sit and turn into pudding, or use it as a tasty topping. Ever chew on chia? It's better than caviar. Other fun flavors are golden milk and chocolate, but all mixes contain incredible health benefits: Each serving contains plant-based omega-3s, fiber, protein, iron, and calcium.

You can find Heavenly Chia at SLO Foods Co-op, Bliss Cafe, and Sunshine Health Foods for $6.99 per each eight-serving package. To help those who suffer from food insecurity, donate a plant-based meal for $1.46, at heavenlychia.com/donate. Instagram: @heavenlychia. Recipes and more: heavenlychia.com. Δ

Flavor writer Beth Giuffre is playing a harp in chia heaven. Send your favorite divine snack suggestions to bgiuffre@newtimesslo.com.