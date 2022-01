Every January, we bring you stories about health and wellness, and this year's no different—plus, we're leaving COVID-19 out of it! In this year's issue, Staff Writer Malea Martin writes about supplements, diet, and exercise, Assistant Editor Peter Johnson speaks with mental health experts and environmentalists about how to deal with climate-change anxiety, and Staff Writer Bulbul Rajagopal talks to Hospice SLO about drumming into a healthier mental state.